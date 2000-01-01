?!

On your way to the top?

Work with simple and beautiful designed lists to structure
your thoughts, ideas and projects into actionable steps.
momentum is a powerful web-application - providing equipment for your journey.

Capture fast

Sort your projects by
IDEA, ACTIVE and ARCHIVE

Stay focused with
automated true next steps

REVIEW and stay on top

Endless nesting

Windows PC

Apple Mac

Linux

Cross EVERYTHING

Through the web momentum brings your ideas, todos and active projects to all your devices. Because your life shouldn´t be tied to one device or universe like iOS or Android.

iphone

android

ipad

android tablet

Offline mode

A local database will save your data in your browser. This way you can access momentum anytime and anywhere regardless of your internet connection. Back online new drops will sync automatically to your account and other active devices.

A local database will save your data. So you can access momentum anytime and anywhere regardless of your internet connection.

end-to-end encryption

secure encryption

The communication between your devices and our server is always encrypted by HTTPS. In addition you can encrypt your data with a personal key for even more security.

The communication between your devices and our server is secure HTTPS. In addition you can encrypt your data for even more security.

HTTPS

Progressive web app

Open momentum in your browser, tap "Add to homescreen" and BÄÄÄHM: app installed. No Appstore. No Playstore. Just a state of the art PWA.

ios

android

Revolutionary navigation

Navigate through the different views and levels like you would walk through rooms and floors of a house. We call it the map-navigation - your surrounding changes according to your point of view.

We call it the map-navigation - your surrounding changes according to your point of view.

Free BETA

Save yourself a free beta-account. We have big plans for momentum. More features for goal-setting and focused productivity time are in the pipeline. After the beta phase we`ll switch to a subscription-model to cover costs.

