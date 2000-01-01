On your way to the top?

Work with simple and beautiful designed lists to structure
your thoughts, ideas and projects into actionable steps.
momentum is a powerful web-application - providing equipment for your journey.
Windows PC
Apple Mac
Linux
Through the web momentum brings your ideas, todos and active projects to all your devices. Because your life shouldn´t be tied to one device or universe like iOS or Android.
iphone
android
ipad
android tablet
A local database will save your data in your browser. This way you can access momentum anytime and anywhere regardless of your internet connection. Back online new drops will sync automatically to your account and other active devices.
The communication between your devices and our server is always encrypted by HTTPS. In addition you can encrypt your data with a personal key for even more security.
Open momentum in your browser, tap "Add to homescreen" and BÄÄÄHM: app installed. No Appstore. No Playstore. Just a state of the art PWA.
ios
android
Navigate through the different views and levels like you would walk through rooms and floors of a house. We call it the map-navigation - your surrounding changes according to your point of view.
Save yourself a free beta-account. We have big plans for momentum. More features for goal-setting and focused productivity time are in the pipeline. After the beta phase we`ll switch to a subscription-model to cover costs.